-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $9,909,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 253.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $3,244,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

