$0.54 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. CRA International posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,973 shares of company stock worth $530,639 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CRA International by 195.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

