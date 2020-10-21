0x Trading Down 8.4% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, 0x has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $276.12 million and $59.69 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003023 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, AirSwap, BitBay and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,816,766 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Gatecoin, DDEX, GOPAX, C2CX, Zebpay, Binance, Bithumb, OKEx, Crex24, Bitbns, IDEX, Independent Reserve, Iquant, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, AirSwap, BitBay, Hotbit, BitMart, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Koinex, Huobi, Coinone, Bilaxy, Mercatox, WazirX, FCoin, ABCC, ZB.COM, Upbit, Liqui, Poloniex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

