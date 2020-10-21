$1.41 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

