140166 Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at 140166 from $25.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $450,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,392,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock worth $108,726,157.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

