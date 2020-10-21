15,305 Shares in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sprague Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE SRLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.23. Sprague Resources LP has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $358.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

