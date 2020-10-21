183,125 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 857,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,515,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

