1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 275,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SRCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 237,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

