-$3.09 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.81). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($12.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Mizuho began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 591,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

