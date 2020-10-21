$3.11 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to post $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.16. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $347.46 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

