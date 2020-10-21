$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.92 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $69.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $149.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.11 million to $159.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $175.77 million to $190.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 69.85 and a quick ratio of 69.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,625 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

