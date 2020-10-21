46,972 Shares in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Antero Midstream comprises 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 765.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

AM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 55,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.31%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

