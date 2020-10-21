5,289 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Acquired by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up 0.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $117.10.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

