9F (NYSE:JFU) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.63. 9F shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 566,295 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Get 9F alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

About 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.