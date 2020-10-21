A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. A10 Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $570.44 million, a PE ratio of 146.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. Sidoti raised their target price on A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

