AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,176,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 118,104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AC Immune by 128.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $333.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 51.79%. Analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

