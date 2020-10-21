AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 122,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 355.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,433 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter.

