Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WZZAF opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Adyen has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

About Adyen

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

