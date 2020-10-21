aelf One Day Volume Hits $7.02 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, aelf has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.04 or 0.04466988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00029478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00279807 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.