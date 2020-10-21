Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

AERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of AERI opened at $9.12 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

