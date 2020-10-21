Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,216,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 337,397 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,326,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 202,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

