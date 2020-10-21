Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

AEM stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

