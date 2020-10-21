AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.10. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AirNet Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

