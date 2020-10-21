Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

