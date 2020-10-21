Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alkaline Water to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

