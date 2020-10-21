Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $34.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after buying an additional 1,330,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,565,000 after buying an additional 680,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.