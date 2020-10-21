AlphaValue Downgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Buy

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $5.77 on Monday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

