America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18 on October 23rd

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank increased their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. New Street Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

