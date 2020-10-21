Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.59-3.61 EPS.

NYSE:APH opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

