ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 1,170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,817.4 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

