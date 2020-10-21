Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 20,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

