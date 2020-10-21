Analysts Expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 18.9% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 446,412 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $522,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 59.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

