Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.66 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

