Analysts Offer Predictions for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

