Analysts Set Expectations for Assembly Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,060. The firm has a market cap of $504.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 74,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

