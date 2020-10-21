Analysts Set Expectations for Simmons First National Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SFNC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 2,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 162.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

