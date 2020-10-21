Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C (NYSE:ANH.PC) Trading Up 1.5%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C (NYSE:ANH.PC)’s stock price were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 5,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Preferred Shares Series C (NYSE:ANH.PC)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

