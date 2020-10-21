AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

NYSE:AON opened at $206.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.70. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

