ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $21.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MT opened at $14.45 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 445,915 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

