Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $201.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

