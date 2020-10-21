Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) is Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF comprises 6.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 84.19% of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF alerts:

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF stock remained flat at $$27.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089. Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.