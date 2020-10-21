Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Global Partners comprises about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after acquiring an additional 95,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $483.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

