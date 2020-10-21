Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,901 Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Front Yard Residential comprises 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential stock remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,776. The company has a market cap of $785.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

