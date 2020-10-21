Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 99,227 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 31,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

