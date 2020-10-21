Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,182 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 428,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 229,970 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 4.05. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

