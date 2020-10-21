Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust makes up about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,159,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 110,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $20,970,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

