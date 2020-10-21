Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Höegh LNG Partners accounts for 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 25.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HMLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,091. The company has a market cap of $390.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

