Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 50.00% of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QVM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.05.

