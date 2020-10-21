Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 2,628,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 180,206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 503,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 411,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BCS downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 83.15%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

