Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 456,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 5,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a PE ratio of -93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

